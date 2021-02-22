BeaversEdge - Dukart, Armstrong Pace Oregon State Past New Mexico

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Jake Dukart hit his first career home run and Andy Armstrong drove in a pair of runs to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 5-2 win over New Mexico Monday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

The win sent Oregon State to a 3-1 record in its four games at the Spring Training home of the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. The Beavers outscored their opponents, 41-10, during the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic.

Dukart hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the fifth to break a 2-2 tie, then watched as Armstrong singled in runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to send OSU to the final three-run lead.

Dukart also drove in the Beavers’ first run of the game via a groundout in the third.

Armstrong, who was one of five Beavers with multi-hit efforts, led the team with three hits. Ryan Ober, Micah McDowell, Kyler McMahan and Cole Hamilton all had two.

Hamilton drove in OSU’s second run of the game on a squeeze bunt in the fourth. It pulled the Beavers to a 2-2 tie after New Mexico plated a pair in the top half of the inning.

Will Frisch made his first start of the season and picked up the win. He scattered five hits and two runs with five strikeouts in five innings.

Mitchell Verburg picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning. It marked his first save of the 2021 season.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the short trek to Phoenix to start a four-game series with Grand Canyon starting Thursday. The opener Thursday is slated for 5 p.m. PT (6 p.m. in Arizona).

Follow The Game

Follow Thursday’s game via TuneIn radio on the Beaver Sports Network as well on a live stream produced by Grand Canyon. Both links can be found by visiting the schedule page on osubeavers.com.

McMahan Goes For 11

McMahan finished with a pair of hits – a double in the fourth and single in the eighth – to extend his hit streak to 11 games. He is 20-for-40 during the streak.

Salgado Goes For Three

Right-handed reliever Bryant Salgado struck out the side in the eighth. The first-year Beaver made his second appearance of the season Monday and has now tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Watkins 1-2-3

Chase Watkins worked his second inning of relief on Monday, and the lefty has shined through his first two outings this season. He has faced six batters, retiring all of them, with one strikeout. He has needed just 19 total pitches for those six outs.

