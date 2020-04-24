PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Before Charles Moore's Oregon State career could even get started, it's already over as the former Auburn transfer has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per an Oregon State spokesman.

The 6-foot-3, 267-pounder was expected to be a critical piece to Oregon State's defensive line this season as he was an SEC level talent that the Beavers were able to acquire via the transfer portal.

He didn't participate in the first and only spring practices this season as he was recovering from an upper-body injury per head coach Jonathan Smith, but even still, the move comes as surprising.

With Moore no longer in the fold, the Beavers have 11 scholarship defensive linemen that include Jeromy Reichner, Jordan Whittley, Simon Sandberg, Isaac Hodgins, Keishawn Dawkins, James Rawls, Tavis Shippen, Kelsen Hennessy, Cory Stover, Evan Bennett, and Sione Lolohea.