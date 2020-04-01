Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the first ever BeaversEdge recruiting draft. It is still early in the process for the 2021 class, but with all of the current pandemonium caused by COVID-19, there is no time better than the present to have the first ever recruiting draft. Here are the rules: There are 14 rounds. Recruiting analyst Jared Halus and managing editor Brenden Slaughter get to choose from all 2021 prospects who hold an offer from Oregon State EXCEPT for the ones who are very unlikely to end up in Corvallis. The drafting order goes as follows: OFFENSE - One quarterback, three running back/wide receiver/tight ends, three offensive linemen. DEFENSE - Three defensive linemen, three defensive backs, one linebacker. A brief reasoning for why each pick was made is included in every round, and both Jared and Brenden's team will be listed in full on the bottom of the article. After reading the draft, we encourage everyone to debate on who has the best team on The Dam Board. If you're not a member, now is the best time to enjoy this FREE 30-day trial subscription to BeaversEdge.

Oregon State Targets Damir Collins (left) and Ceyair Wright (right)

Round 1

Brenden: QB Finn Collins Keep the Calabassas QB pipeline going! The Beavers already have Tristan Gebbia from the talented southern California high school, so let's add another in the form of QB Finn Collins. His arm strength is solid, and his decision making and footwork are also on point. I like his chances to end up in Corvallis, but I'm more excited to have him lead my fantasy team.

Jared: QB Clay Millen Millen is the son of an NFL veteran and the brother of a power-five quarterback, so the knowledge of the game runs deep within his family. Millen has played just one full season of varsity football at Mount Si, but impressed enough in that one season to pull offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Arizona and UNLV. He plans on visiting Corvallis when permitted.

Round 2

Jared: TE Brock Bowers This was an easy one for me. Napa (CA) standout Brock Bowers' offer sheet speaks for itself. Bowers boasts offers from all over the country and every power five conference, and the Beavs have stayed on him hard. Bowers took a visit to Corvallis back in late 2019 and was hearing as much from Oregon State as anyone entering the new year. It will be hard to pull him away from some of the schools he has offers from, but the Beavers have shown that it won't stop them from recruiting him hard.

Brenden: RB Damir Collins This was a no-brainer for me. While Jared had the first pick at the QB position, I had the first crack at the running backs and there was no question that Collins was going to be the guy. His talent is undeniable and he'd be a huge get for Oregon State in every way. Getting him will be tough as he's being pursued hard by several other contenders including Oregon, but OSU RB coach Michael Pitre has a reputation for being a closer on the recruiting trail, so it should be a great battle. In the meantime, he'll feast on my fantasy squad.

Round 3

Jared: WR Cristian Dixon Dixon is a standout wide receiver at one of the best high schools in the country. The four-star took a visit to Oregon State less than a year ago and has friendships with some current Beavers. Beyond that, Dixon reached out to NFL draft candidate Isaiah Hodgins during the season last season for some shared knowledge. I think I was able to pull one of, if not the top available wide receiver here.

Brenden: WR Jimmy Valsin I made a decision to stick to Texas for my receivers and that starts with Valsin. At 6-foot-3, he's got the size advantage on most corners and he's also got surprisingly good speed as well. Averaging 20.3 yards per catch in his junior season, Valsin is a big play threat waiting to happen and that's why he's my top receiver. He'll be looking to take an OSU visit once things return to normal.

Round 4

Brenden: WR Jaedon Wilson Sticking with Texas, I went with a relatively new OSU offer in Wilson. He already boasts an impressive offer sheet with 22 total offers, but the Beavs are starting to make inroads in the lone star state with receivers coach Kefense Hynson. He'll be a tough get for the Beavers as he's got a lot of interest, but don't rule it out as Zeriah Beason coming to Corvallis really got the ball rolling as far as recruiting Texas goes.

Jared: RB Johnathan Arceneaux Damir Collins is an absolute beast, but there are few prospects hotter than Johnathan Arceneaux at this moment. After transferring to Lawndale High School, Arceneaux has added up to 10 offers in 2020 alone. The Beavers are incredibly selective with their running back selection, and loves the message from the OSU staff after just grabbing his offer last week. Do not sleep on Arceneaux and be sure to watch his recruitment moving forward.

Round 5

Brenden: OL Henry Buckles This one is easy... Buckles is a pledge in the 2021 class for Oregon State and I'm pleased to say that he's on my roster. I was lucky enough to land both of the Beavers' commitments in this draft and Buckles has me excited. He's a guy that wants to be a Beaver more than perhaps anyone I've ever met and his talent as a lineman is undeniable.

Jared: OL Isaia Glass I know how much people love the potential of Queen Creek offensive tackle Isaia Glass, and the love is very warranted. Oregon State was the second offer for Glass behind Washington State, but perhaps no one is recruiting him harder than the Beavs. Glass has great size, room to grow and a killer instinct, making this pick an easy one for me.

Round 6

Jared: OL Elia Migao I really like Temecula (CA) offensive guard Elia Migao in the 2021 class. He already is sitting at 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, so Migao has the size that makes all offensive line coaches drool. Coach M is trying to build an offensive line full of really large humans, so Migao would be a great fit.

Brenden: OL Garrett DiGiorgio Hello size! In building my offensive line, I wanted massive human beings and that's what I've got in DiGiorgio who boasts a D1-ready and impressive 6-foot-6, 301-pound frame. He already has eight offers but is nestled in an area of southern California that the Beavers really like to hit hard. This would be a huge get for Jim Michalczik and Co. as when it comes to building an offensive line, size matters.

Round 7

Jared: OL Jason White Like Glass, White just oozes with potential and promise. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound tackle is hearing from Oregon State as much as anyone and currently holds other offers from Florida, Utah, and Arizona State. White was planning on getting to Corvallis in March but was not able to make the trip due to the coronavirus and new dead period. He will look to reschedule when permitted.

Brenden: OL Thomas Cole Sticking with big and tall lineman, I shift my focus to fellow California native Thomas Cole. He isn't quite as heavy as DiGiorgio, weighing just 255 pounds, but he's taller, boasting a 6-foot-7 frame. He's an ideal tackle and could be the protection policy on your quarterback for seasons to come. He's got a lot of offers, but Michalczik is as good as any on the recruiting trail...

Round 8

Brenden: DL Brandon Buckner Give me some Brandon Buckner! One of my favorite recruits in the class, Buckner has shades of his older brother DeForest in his game albeit being six inches shorter and will be a huge get for any school that lands him. Trent Bray is as good of a recruiter as there is and Buckner is as talented as a playmaker that you'll see. Should be a great battle that the Beavers should be in the mix until the very end.

Jared: DL Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge Keeping talent in the state is always a priority, and Rawlins-Kibonge is one of the top players in Oregon. I feel like this pick is a massive steal, because Rawlins-Kibonge is a guy who has an incredibly high ceiling and has turned many heads in a short amount of time on the football field.

Round 9

Brenden: DL Alex Lemon Sticking with the commits, my next pick is Lemon. While he had to re-classify to the 2021 class because of personal reasons, don't take that as a cue that he's not going to make it to Corvallis. He's still fully committed to OSU and should still be looked at as one of the top defensive gets in his class. The talent is still there and despite having to wait a season Lemon is going to be a stud.

Jared: DL Derek Wilkins After the very first time I talked to Wilkins, I advised The Dam Board to just sit back and watch him blow up. He now sits with 17 offers from plenty of top tier programs, and the good news for the Beavers is that they were one of the first schools in the mix. Wilkins is a beast, and this defensive line keeps getting better for me.

Round 10

Jared: DL Ilaisa Gonebure I wanted to grab a big interior defensive lineman to make sure I could handle the size of Brenden's offensive line, and for that reason, Ilaisa Gonebure was the clear choice here. My defensive line is officially scary.

Brenden: DL Maurice Heims To finish off the defensive line, I wanted to get a player with really good size and Heims fits the bill at 6-foot-6, 235-pounds. The Beavers are definitely in play for his services and his offer sheet tells me he's a guy that a lot of schools have designs on landing.

Round 11

Jared: LB Wynden Ho'ohuli There aren't too many options at linebacker because Oregon State took three in last year's class. Four-star Mililani standout Wynden Ho'ohuli is tall, athletic and strong, so I think I got a great option here since we were only able to grab one linebacker.

Brenden: LB Easton Mascarenas One of the Beavers' top targets at linebacker in the 2021 class, Mascarenas was an easy choice for my one linebacker. At 6-foot-1, 235-pounds he's exactly what the Beavs are looking for at the inside 'backer position and he's quick enough to be able to move around and make plays in space. Love having him anchor the middle of my defense.

Round 12

Brenden: DB Anthony Beavers Oregon State was able to land Jermar Jefferson from Narbonne HS, so why not land the guy that has the school's mascot in his name? Despite being an Oregon commit for a stretch, Beavers is a guy you'd take no matter the circumstances simply because of his elite-level talent. He'd be one of the best DB's the Beavers have the moment he arrived and that's why landing him will be a tough ask. Jared's receivers will have a tough time breaking free from him...

Jared: DB Ceyair Wright What a steal. Wright is the 5th-ranked defensive back in the country and the 11th-ranked player in what is arguably the most talent-rich state in the country (California). With 30 offers, there are plenty of schools, including Oregon State, that are pursuing Wright. Luckily for the Beavs, they were able to host Wright for a visit earlier in the year. Luckily for me, he is on my team.

Round 13

Brenden: DB Devin Kirkwood Sticking with size and playmaking in the secondary, the California native Kirkwood is a perfect addition to my squad. He's got a very similar build to that of current Beaver Nahshon Wright and will bring a lot of athleticism to my squad. He's being hotly pursued by Arizona State, but for the moment, he's still available and that means he'll be shutting down Jared's receivers.

Jared: DB Philip Riley It may be hard to pull four-star playmaker Philip Riley out of Florida, but Oregon State has been pushing hard and had him on campus not long ago. Like Ceyair Wright, Riley boasts over 30 offers and his stock is rising quick. Needless to say, my secondary is a no-fly zone.

Round 14

Jared: DB Jeffrey Bassa To cap everything off, Bassa was a great choice at safety and complements my defensive backs very well. Bassa makes plays all over the field for Kearns, so he can help out my team in multiple ways.

Brenden: DB RJ Regan Last but certainly not least, I finish my secondary with the addition of Regan. The 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker has an impressive offer sheet and has really good instincts playing the ball. He's not quite as tall as my other two corners, but he makes up for it with speed as he can cover a lot of ground quickly.

Jared's Team

QB Clay Millen RB Johnathan Arceneaux

WR Cristian Dixon TE Brock Bowers OL Isaia Glass OL Elia Migao OL Jason White

DL Ilaisa Gonebure DL Derek Wilkins DL Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge LB Wynden Ho’ohuli DB Ceyair Wright DB Jeffrey Bassa DB Philip Riley

Brenden's Team

QB Finn Collins RB Damir Collins WR Jimmy Valsin WR Jaedon Wilson OL Garrett DiGorgio OL Thomas Cole OL Henry Buckles

DL Brandon Buckner DL Alex Lemon DL Marice Heims LB Easton Masceranas DB Devin Kirkwood DB Anthony Beavers DB RJ Regan

The Case For Jared's Team

My offense is scary dangerous at every skill position, and those guys will certainly be able to showcase their talent behind a stacked offensive line consisting of Glass, Migao and White. Brenden was able to grab some tall wide receivers, but my secondary is locking down just about any trio of wide receivers in the country. Rawlins-Kibonge and Wilkins are major threats off the edge, and Gonebure has the size to handle Brenden's large offensive linemen. Finally, Ho'ohuli is an athlete, so I trust him in pass coverage and against the run. Both teams are stacked, but I think we have all the answers to pull out the win.

The Case For Brenden's Team