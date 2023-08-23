PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named to the preseason watch list for the Unitas Golden Arm Award, it was announced on Tuesday.

Uiagalelei is one of 48 players on the watch list for the honor, which is given annually to the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback. The preseason watch list is selected by the Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players.

Uiagalelei played in 36 games for Clemson from 2020-22, making 28 starts, before transferring to Oregon State. He was 22-6 during his tenure with the Tigers, passing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns. His 22 victories rank seventh most for a career by a Clemson quarterback.

He also departed Clemson ranked in the top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth).

It’s the second preseason honor for the Inland Empire, Calif., native. He was named to the watch list for the Polynesian Player of the Year award last week.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

A look at Oregon State players on preseason watch lists:

Akili Arnold – Wuerrfel Trophy

Taliese Fuaga – Lombardi Award

Fuaga – Outland Trophy

Fuaga – Polynesian Player of the Year

Anthony Gould – Hornung Award

Joshua Gray – Outland Trophy

Jake Levengood – Rimington Trophy

Sione Lolohea – Polynesian Player of the Year

Damien Martinez – Doak Walker Award

Martinez – Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Martinez – Maxwell Award

Kitan Oladapo – Bednarik Award

Oladapo – Nagurski Trophy

DJ Uiagalelei - Polynesian Player of the Year

Uiagalelei – Unitas Award

OSU Athletics