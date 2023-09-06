PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Ranked 16th | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews UC Davis | Snap Counts vs SJSU | 2024 OSU Commit Stats | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs SJSU | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Recaps SJSU, Previews UC Davis | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over SJSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named to the Great 8 list for the Davey O’Brien Award while being selected as one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week on Tuesday.

Both honors recognize the top quarterbacks from the previous weekend’s games.

Uiagalelei passed for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the Beavers’ season-opening win over San Jose State on Sunday. He also rushed for two scores, making him, since at least 1996, the first Oregon State quarterback to do so while throwing three touchdown passes in the same game.

The Inland Empire, Calif., native completed 20 of his 25 passes attempted for an 80 percent completion rate, the fifth-best mark by a Beaver QB since 1996.

Fans will be able to vote for Uiagalelei to be named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Voting is through 7 a.m. PT on Thursday at allstatesugarbowl.org.

He is also now added to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Midseason Watch List, which now stands at 40 members. The Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week – based off this week’s Great 8 – will be announced at 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.

Rankings

Oregon State is up to 16th in the Associated Press Top 25. The Beavers remained at 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Oregon State plays its first game at the Completed Reser Stadium Saturday when the Beavers host UC Davis at 6 p.m. PT.

OSU Athletics