PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: How OSU Commits Are Faring This Season | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts vs Arizona | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Arizona | Beavers Fall In Both National Polls | 10 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss | WATCH: Oregon State Talks Arizona Loss

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is one of 35 on the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class of 2023, which was revealed on Tuesday. As such, each member of the list is a candidate for the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Uiagalelei has passed for 17 touchdowns and 1,791 yards in helping lead the Beavers to a 6-2 record this season. He has thrown for at least one score in all eight games, and two or more in five.

Uiagalelei has also rushed for 134 yards and a team-best five touchdowns on the ground.

A list of 16 semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 14. A fan vote will take place until Sunday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Voting will take place on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter). The top-five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots, which will go toward the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

Oregon State heads to Boulder this week to take on Colorado at Folsom Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT (8 p.m. in Boulder) and the game will air live on ESPN.

OSU