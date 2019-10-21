PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout guard Destiny Slocum has been named to the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List for the second-straight year, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Now in its twenty-first year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered to this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Lieberman Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Lieberman Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five.

Slocum was an All-Pac-12 selection last season, and a WBCA All-America Finalist. The guard was one of five finalists for last year’s Lieberman Award, after notching 12 20-point games and 19 games with 15 points or more. She shot 45.6 percent from the floor in 2018-19, the third-best percentage by a guard in the Pac-12.

Overall, Slocum averaged a team-best 15.4 points per game last season, to go with 4.5 assists. She became just the sixth player in Oregon State history with multiple point-assist double-doubles.

The Beavers will host their first exhibition of the season on Sunday when Union visits Gill Coliseum. Oregon State’s exhibition schedule also features a matchup with Team USA, Nov. 4 at Gill Coliseum. Tickets for that game can be purchased here.

Oregon State is one of the most successful programs in the last decade of the sport. The Beavers have appeared in every WBCA Coaches' Poll since the end of the 2013-14 season. Four returning starters and nine overall letter winners return from last year's team that went 26-8, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year, and played in the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season. ESPNW has tabbed the Beavers No. 6 in its “Way Too Early” rankings the 2019-20 season.

Oregon State Athletics