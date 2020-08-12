With the 2020 college football world changing before our eyes, many are curious about what recruiting will look like and how the postponed seasons will impact commits and top targets. Ultimately, time will be the telling factor for this answer, but in the case of Oregon State quarterback commit Sam Vidlak, not a whole lot has changed.

Despite both the Oregon high school and Pac-12 seasons being pushed back, the Hidden Valley quarterback is focused on the same things he was before - getting better and being ready for when his time comes.

“I am trying to put on some weight, get faster, get stronger, and just lift really hard,” said Vidlak. “I am up close to 180 pounds now and when I get up to Oregon State I want to be around 190. I have been lifting with my teammates, throwing the football a lot, and just preparing.”

Although Vidlak was disappointed in the news, he was prepared for all outcomes and has discussed what his plans will look like with the Oregon Staff.

