Four-star defensive end Sterling Lane is set to announce his college decision on Friday, and Oregon State is directly in the mix to land the talented lineman.

Lane originally announced a top five of Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, and Oregon State, but Arkansas offered in late July and snuck into the final five.

Below we take a look at where each team stands ahead of his announcement and give our take on what may happen this Friday.