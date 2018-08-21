- Oregon State’s final practice before heading for Bend for two days had several newsworthy pieces of information but none perhaps as important as the air quality. Due to nearby wildfire smoke, the state of Oregon is experiencing some of the worst air quality it’s seen. Head coach Jonathan Smith addressed the topic with the media, noting that OSU elected to go with a shorter and earlier practice before heading to Bend. With air conditions not expected to be much better in Eastern Oregon, Smith said the Beavers will see if the conditions reach an unsafe level before the scrimmage on Thursday.

- With practice just being a touch over an hour today, it was interesting to see how OSU adapted its practice gameplan. Today, the team focused on 7-on-7, special teams, individual drill stations, and some 11-on-11 work. Given that Smith said after practice that OSU’s team doctor Dr. Aukerman, athletic director Scott Barnes, and himself had conversations about the air quality as it relates to the well-being of the student athletes, it makes sense that the Beavers elected to have today be less intense than some of their previous practices.

- After being away from OSU’s practices for the past week or so, safety David Morris was back on the sidelines, sporting a scooter to keep the weight off his left foot. Smith has already ruled Morris out for the start of the season, but it’s a welcome sight to see his recovery already in progress.

- Another day and no new news on OSU’s quarterback battle. Smith indicated to the media that he and his staff will not name a starting QB in Bend, meaning the the soonest we would find out would be Smith’s press conference on 8/27. Smith did however indicate that the practice reps would be winding down to Jake Luton, Jack Colletto, and Conor Blount exclusively.

