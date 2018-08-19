- With OSU choosing to have a lighter practice on Saturday after their scrimmage on Friday, the Beavers ramped up their level of activity on Sunday as they took part in a good amount of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work with some individual drill stations mixed in.

- Overall, today was perhaps the best energy of fall camp on the field. The music was loud and there was a little bit more swagger in the orange and black jerseys as pads were popping.

- Conor Blount was the first quarterback to take reps during the 11-on-11 followed by Jake Luton. Both of these guys played with mostly the first team while Jack Colletto and Aidan Willard took reps with mostly 2nd teamers.

- Blount, who has been looking for more consistent play over the past week or so, had a very solid day on the field. He made several really nice decisions on the run and evaded pressure.

- Luton might have had his best individual day in fall camp as he made several throws that were extremely impressive. The first was a 62-yard fly route to Tino Allen down the left sideline where Luton placed the ball right in the breadbasket of Allen, who was tightly guarded by Kaleb Hayes. This was a perfect example of a quarterback putting the ball in a perfect location where only his guy can get it, and seeing this from Luton is a big step in the right direction of his continued development. His second throw was an across the field throw to Connor Laverty on a must-convert fourth down play where he rolled out of the pocket, avoided the rush and fired a dart to Laverty.

