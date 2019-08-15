BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis and has the inside scoop on Oregon State's lighter Day 13 as the team prepares for its scrimmage on Saturday.

The Oregon State football team returned to the friendly confines of Reser Stadium for its 13th practice of fall camp 2019.

- The vibe from today’s practice was perhaps the best that it’s been all of fall camp. Whether it was high fives, smiles, or a little friendly competition that brought out the best in everyone, today was a good day for the Oregon State football team.

- Senior defensive tackle Jordan Whittley returned to the field for the first time since clearing concussion protocol. The 6-foot-1, 324 pound lineman was with the second-team defense for most of the day and looked like he was showing no signs of rust.

- Arizona grad-transfer center Nathan Eldridge also returned to practice today, taking part in live work as the second-team offenses starting center. After being on the shelf for the last week or so, seeing Eldridge return to live work is a most-welcome sight. His status will be one to keep an eye on in the coming practices as having him healthy and up to speed is a top priority for line coach Jim Michalczik and Co.

- A scout from the Minnesota Vikings was in attendance today.

Here’s a look at the first-team offense from today:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Jermar Jefferson/Artavis Pierce

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Champ Flemings

TE: Noah Togiai/Teagan Quitoriano

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

