Day 12 of Oregon State football's fall camp brought us a toasty summer day as temperatures were in the high 80's at the Prothro Practice Fields. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis and has the inside scoop on a day that brought us plenty of newsworthy bits of information.

- Let’s start with the biggest news of the day… Sophomore safety David Morris returned to the field and participated in 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills for the first time in fall camp. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound playmaker has been out of commission for some time, so to see him take the field and thrive is certainly welcome news. While he didn’t get a ton of reps, he looked very good when he was on the field. Whether it was calling out offensive tendencies, flying around the back end, or being physical at the point of attack, Morris made the most of his reps today. With Morris starting to log more practice time, it’s likely a matter of time before the Sherwood native rises back up the depth chart and takes his place with the 1st unit.

- While Morris’ return was the biggest storyline of the day, another important one was the continued-emergence of Jack Colletto. The 6-foot-3, 236 pound sophomore has been spending most of his time at inside linebacker since his slight position tweak to start fall camp, but today was the first time we’ve seen Colletto do what he does best… score. The Beavers worked on the Wild Beaver today, using Colletto as the mobile quarterback during the goal line offense, and boy he didn’t disappoint. Colletto managed to score three times as the goal-line QB as he showcased his ability to find the endzone, often times through multiple defenders. In addition to working as the mobile QB, Colletto made some impressive plays from the inside linebacker spot today, showcasing his ability to deliver a powerful hit… Could we be looking at Oregon State’s next Iron Man?

Here’s a look at the first-team defense:

DL: Lamone Williams

DL: Elu Aydon/Isaac Hodgins

OLB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

ILB: Shemar Smith

ILB: Avery Roberts

OLB: Andrzej Hughes-Murray

CB: Isaiah Dunn

S: Akili Arnold

S: Omar Hicks-Onu

CB: JoJo Forest/Nashon Wright

Nickel: Jaydon Grant/Shawn Wilson

