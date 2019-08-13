After multiple practices in Reser Stadium, the Beavs were back at Prothro Field today. It was much hotter than it has been the last few days in Corvallis, with just a slight breeze. OSU was back in shells—helmet, shoulderpads, and shorts—after practicing in full pads yesterday.

It was a much lighter day today, with more drills and less team work. From the team work that did take place, here’s a look at the first team offense.

QB: Jake Luton/Tristan Gebbia

RB: BJ Baylor

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Champ Flemings

TE: Noah Togiai /Isaiah Smalls

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

The offense was solid again in limited team work. Tristan Gebbia was sharp once again, completing mostly quick throws and shorter passes.

Gebbia’s first highlight came on a post route to I’Shawn Stewart. Stewart had a step on his defender, and Gebbia dropped him the ball right in stride for a big gain.

Aaron Short and Gebbia were in sync once again today. Gebbia found Short on a slant to beat the blitz. On the next play, he found Short on another slant route, with cornerback Nashon Wright quickly closing in. Short was able to hold on for the completion.

