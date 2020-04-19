Without a doubt, the coronavirus has had a negative impact on recruiting. With the new dead period in place, both coaches and players are missing lots of time for face-to-face evaluation and relationship building. That being said, the down time has allowed coaches to do more film evaluation, and Chula Vista (CA) defensive back Darren Barkins has seen the advantages of it.

“I have caught a few eyes from some colleges, so I am just trying to get used to that and not let it get to my head,” said Barkins. “I’m still working and trying to improve myself as much as I can."

In the last month, Barkins has added offers from Idaho, Oregon State, UNLV, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. His task at the moment is to learn as much as possible through the phone.

“I am working on building relationships with all of them through the phone and trying to get introduced to the programs as good as I can,” Barkins said. “I’m communicating with different coaches, seeing what everyone has to offer, and just being patient.”

PROMO: Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.