Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Oregon State redshirt senior punter Daniel Rodriguez is one of 83 players on the Burlsworth Trophy watch list, which was announced on Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on. Now in its 10th year, the award is in honor of former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.

Rodriguez, who hails from Pleasanton, Calif., is second in the Pac-12 Conference and 20th nationally averaging 44.5 yards per punt. He has trapped teams inside their 20 10 times, including at the 1-yard-line versus Arizona last week, and has six kicks of 50 or more yards, including a season-long 62-yarder.

Rodriguez comes into Friday’s game with Washington averaging 42.9 yards per punt in his career, second only to Dainard Paulson (1958-59) in the Oregon State record books.

Rodriguez has twice been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week – on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 – and is a member of the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top punter.

He is the fifth Oregon State player to be named the special teams player of the week twice in the same season, joining Justin Kahut (2009), Alexis Serna (2004 and 2006), Ryan Cesca (2000) and Jose Cortez (1998).

Next Game

Oregon State hosts Washington Friday night at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:45 p.m. on FS1. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Athletics