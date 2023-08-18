EDGE25 PROMO - Get A Full Year Of BeaversEdge Premium For JUST $25!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez added to his preseason honors Thursday when the sophomore was named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate offensive player who has ties to the state of Texas. Nominees can have played at a Texas high school or junior college, been born in the state or play collegiately at an FBS program there.

The selection is his third watch list of the preseason. Martinez has also been chosen to the watch lists of the Doak Walker and Maxwell Awards. He was also a preseason All-Pac-12 selection by the conference’s media.

Martinez, a Lewisville, Texas native, rushed for 982 yards for the Beavers in 2022, earning the Pac-12’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year. He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, College Football News and 247 Sports. He was also a three-time Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award weekly honorable mention selection.

It’s the second time Martinez is on the award’s preseason watch list.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

A look at Oregon State players on preseason watch lists:

Akili Arnold – Wuerrfel Trophy

Anthony Gould – Hornung Award

Joshua Gray – Outland Trophy

Taliese Fuaga – Lombardi Award

Fuaga – Outland Trophy

Fuaga – Polynesian Player of the Year

Jake Levengood – Rimington Trophy

Sione Lolohea – Polynesian Player of the Year

Damien Martinez – Doak Walker Award

Martinez – Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Martinez – Maxwell Award

Kitan Oladapo – Bednarik Award

Oladapo – Nagurski Trophy

DJ Uiagalelei - Polynesian Player of the Year

