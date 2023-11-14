PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez tied the Oregon State single-game record with four rushing touchdowns Saturday and on Tuesday was named to the honorable mention list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose weekly award.

The honor is given to players who are from the state of Texas, play at a Texas-based school or attended high school there. Martinez hails from Lewisville, Texas.

The sophomore rushed for 146 yards in the 62-17 win over the Cardinal, posting his 11th career 100-yard effort. In doing so, he surpassed 1,000 yards on the season. His 1,024 yards give him the 18th 1,000-yard season in OSU history.

Martinez also surpassed 2,000 yards for his career, and he ranks 13th at OSU with 2,006.

The running back out-scored Stanford with his four touchdown rushes, all of which came in the first half. He now has seven rushing touchdowns on the season.

Kick Saturday between Oregon State and Washington is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and the game will air live on ABC.

