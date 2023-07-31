PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is one of 87 collegiate players who has been named to the watch list for the 2023 Maxwell Award, which was announced on Monday.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player regardless of position.

Martinez, from Lewisville, Texas, was a Freshman All-American in 2022 after rushing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns on 161 carries. He was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of Year and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

The preseason selection is the second of the year for Martinez, who was selected preseason All-Pac-12 by the conference’s media.

Semifinalists for the honor will be announced Nov. 13, with the finalists revealed Nov. 28. The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 7 as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Martinez and the Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

OSU