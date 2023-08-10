PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State sophomore Damien Martinez has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top running back. The watch list was revealed on Wednesday.

Martinez, from Lewisville, Texas, was a Freshman All-American in 2022 after rushing for 982 yards and seven touchdowns on 161 carries. He was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of Year and earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

The selection is the third of the year for Martinez, who was selected preseason All-Pac-12 by the conference’s media and is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with three finalists selected later that month. The winner will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.

Martinez and the Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

OSU Athletics