SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Beavers’ 31-7 win over Arizona State Saturday in Tempe. He put the Beavers on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown rush midway through the first quarter, and scored again on a 12-yard carry five minutes into the third quarter.

The 138 yards marked Martinez’s fifth consecutive game over 100 yards rushing. He’s the first Beaver to do so since Steven Jackson topped six straight in 2003.

The honor is the second of the season for Martinez, who also earned the honor Oct. 24, two days after running for 178 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Colorado.

The Beavers host Oregon Saturday in a game that kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium. The game will air live on ABC. The Oregon State - Oregon Rivalry Series is presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

OSU Athletics