It’s been over a decade since Oregon State and North Carolina met on a baseball diamond as the two sides haven’t played since 2007 when the Beavers claimed their second straight National Championship.



Yet, here the two teams are again in a bout of deja vu. With OSU (49-10-1) and UNC opening the 2018 College World Series on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (PT), there will certainly be a lot of emotions on the field, including perhaps some old wounds on the side of UNC when they see the orange and black.

The Tar Heels have the unfortunate distinction of having lost to the Beavers both in 2006 and 2007 and despite that being over 10 years ago, UNC coach Mike Fox would love nothing more than to avenge two straight championship series losses in 06-07.

The Beavers will give the ball to senior lefty ace Luke Heimlich against the Tar Heels. Heimlich is making his first trip to Omaha and is the Beavers’ best option to open the CWS as exemplified by his dazzling 16-1 record, 2.32 ERA, and 151 strikeouts (third nationally).

Minnesota head coach John Anderson noted that with Heimlich on the mound, the Beavers are nearly unbeatable.

"With Heimlich on the mound they’ll be able to beat anybody in the country,” Anderson said. “I like their chances, I really do, based on what I saw out there in the last two games. “He is the top left-handed pitcher maybe I've seen in my career based on what I saw.”

With the Beavers returning to Omaha for the second straight season, they’ll be looking to bring home the trophy after coming up just short last season. After being just one game away from the championship series, the Beavers couldn’t put away LSU twice and had their season end. Second baseman and captain Nick Madrigal said that ever since the 2017 season ended, they were thinking about how they could get back to this moment in 2018.

“Ever since we made the last out against LSU last year, we’ve been set on this moment. Getting back to Omaha,” Madrigal said. “Not only getting there, but taking care of business and winning ball games. All offseason long we weren’t afraid to talk about it as it was one of our goals to come back to Omaha. It’s our ultimate goal.”

Catcher Adley Rutschman who has grown into one of the best catchers in the country in just his sophomore season says that the biggest thrill of returning to Omaha is being able to take players that didn’t get the chance to go last season.

“Omaha is a special place,” Rutschman said. “Starting from day one last year, I really didn’t know what to expect. You’ve got the big ceremonies going on, concerts, and firework shows. They do it right there. It’s a phenomenal experience and I’m glad that we’ve got guys that didn't’ get to go last year that are going to be able to experience that. It’s a surreal thing and it’s a big driving factor to get back there and experience it.”

OSU boasts one of the most dynamic top-to-bottom lineups in the country as they have just two regular starters in Jack Anderson (.267) and Zak Taylor (.273) who hit below .300 for the season. With an offense of that caliber, it’s going to be very difficult for the Tar Heels to keep these Beaver hitters of balance for an entire game.

If Oregon State defeats North Carolina they’ll play the winner of Pac-12 rival Washington (35-24), or Mississippi State (37-27). Should the Beavers lose, they would play the loser. Either way, the Beavers will play their second game in Omaha on Monday as if they win it will be at 5:00 p.m. or if they lose it will be at 12:00 in an elimination game.