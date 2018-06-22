Not yet a subscriber? Sign up now!

When Oregon State (51-11-1) and Mississippi State (39-27) take the field at TD Ameritrade Park on Friday, there might be a bit of deja vu for Pat Casey and Beaver fans alike. The Beavers and Bulldogs are set to meet in a CWS elimination game for the Beavers where they either have to win to force a deciding game, or have their season come to an end.

Five years ago, the situation was the same for the two teams. During the 2013 College World Series, the Beavers like this season, dropped their opening game which happened to be against MSU. OSU then fought their way back through the losers bracket to force a rematch. The Beavers were led by the likes of Matt Boyd, Michael Conforto, Danny Hayes, Kavin Keyes, Ben Wetzler, and others as they needed to defeat Mississippi State twice in order to make the championship round.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, it didn’t come to fruition as the Bulldogs eliminated OSU to make the finals before ultimately falling to fellow Pac-12 opponent UCLA.

Now, five years later with a completely different cast of coaches and players for both sides, the circumstances remain the same. In order to advance to the championship round, Oregon State must defeat Mississippi State two times (Fri and Sat). The Bulldogs have the added benefit of playing one less game than the Beavers, but OSU has been on an offensive tear in their three games in Omaha as they’ve tallied 31 runs in three contests.

After dropping the first game of the CWS to North Carolina, the Beavers have swarmed back in dramatic fashion by virtue of come-from-behind wins against Washington (trailed 3-0, won 14-5) and North Carolina (trailed 6-3 in T8, won 11-6) to put themselves in position to still reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship.

“Until that final out happens, we feel like we’re never out of the game,” second baseman Nick Madrigal said after OSU’s win over UNC. “That’s the way Oregon State baseball is. You’ve gotta make the final out because we’re going to fight until the end.

Knowing that they need to defeat the Bulldogs twice to stay alive in Omaha, the Beavers are taking one game at a time. The Beavers figure to send out Bryce Fehmel (10-1, 3.60 ERA) or Kevin Abel (5-1, 3.50 ERA) with the hopes of forcing a winner take all game on Saturday. Fehmel struggled with consistency and location of his pitches in his short start against Washington on Monday while Abel was nothing short of fantastic for the Beavers in his relief of Fehmel against the Huskies.

Also working in the Beavers favor is that they boast a 20-9 record (.690) in postseason elimination games under Casey.

Oregon State’s offense is perhaps the best college baseball has seen this season and when the Beavers get rolling, there isn’t a team in the country that can check them. OSU’s offense is an eruption waiting to happen, it’s just a matter of when not if the Beavers bats come alive.

While the odds aren’t certainly in the favor of the team having to beat another twice, it’s been done before and with this group, Oregon State is still very much alive. The 2006 national championship team fought their way through the losers bracket and defeated Rice twice to make the championship round. It happened to the Beavers last season when they dropped two straight to LSU.

The Beavers certainly have their work cut out for them, but with the culture that Pat Casey has established at Oregon State armed with the shear talent of this roster, they always think they’re going to come out on top.

“We want to win, and we want to be competitive,” Casey said. “I always tell guys there is a difference between activity and achievement. Activity is shadowboxing and achievement is knocking someone out.”