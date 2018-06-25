Spin-> Like many of the other SEC teams that Oregon State has faced in the postseason, Arkansas is an offensively heavy team. While the Razorbacks possess several very good starting pitchers, their best weapon is their offense. They rank first in the SEC in batting average and slugging percentage and have knocked in an impressive 98 home runs, good for third best nationally. While the Razorbacks have gotten very good pitching from their three starting pitchers Blaine Knight, Kacey Murphy , and Isaiah Campbell, facing Oregon State is a completely different challenge. The Razorbacks have yet to lose in the CWS as they defeated Texas, Texas Tech, and Florida en-route to the championship game. However, their body of work includes some poor showings (see LSU above). Overall, I think the Razorbacks are a very good team that will be very difficult for the Beavers to beat twice, however given the body of work and more complete top-to-bottom lineup both offensively and defensively, I give the narrow edge to the Beavers.

1. Get a strong outing from Luke Heimlich



Throughout the 2018 season, OSU’s lefty ace Luke Heimlich has been nothing short of extraordinary. He’s tallied a nation leading 16 wins and is in the top five in strikeouts this season but has struggled in Omaha. In two starts against North Carolina, Heimlich hasn’t been himself and each of those starts were less than three innings (his two shortest of the season). His fastball command has been shaky at best, and he hasn’t been able to settle into a rhythm on the mound. Heimlich has been the anchor of the Beaver pitching staff this season, and he’s going to get another opportunity in Omaha, this time with a national championship on the line. Heimlich will need to be his very best opposite of Knight and how he pitches will be crucial to the Beavers’ ability to take game one from the Razorbacks.

2. Work Blaine Knight deep into counts

One of the most underrated qualities of the Oregon State baseball team is their ability to stretch out counts and draw walks perhaps better than anyone in the country. The Beavers have drawn 329 walks this season, good for 10th in the country and when you combine that with their offensive firepower, the Beavers put themselves in great position. Every single Beaver one through nine has extreme plate discipline and it will need to be on it’s best on Monday against the Razorbacks. Knight is one of the top pitchers in the country, and he’ll be throwing some heat early against the Beavers as he’s on over a weeks rest. Even if the Beavers strikeout or don’t get on base, forcing Knight to labor as much as possible will be crucial to OSU breaking through. With centerfielder Steven Kwan most likely re-entering the lineup, the Beavers ability to draw walks will only increase as he’s one of the best in the country at forcing pitchers to make all their pitches count. Look for the Beavers to try and get a feel for Knight early in the game and take a good amount of pitches to make him labor early.

3. Swing for the fences

Shockingly, TD Ameritrade park has been extremely hitter friendly this College World Series. After being lauded as more of a pitching and defense park for it’s early years, TD Ameritrade is finally starting to see some big time offensive numbers as teams have hit the most home runs this postseason since the park opened in 2011. With players like Tyler Malone, Adley Rutschman, Michael Gretler, Cadyn Grenier and Trevor Larnach all possessing the power to send one into the seats, OSU has to capitalize. TD Ameritrade has been hitter friendly this postseason and quality starting pitching has been hard to come by at times, so the Beavers will need their offense to continue the tear they’ve been on in order to come out on top against Arkansas.