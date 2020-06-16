 BeaversEdge - Culver City WR Likes Everything About Oregon State
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-16 16:26:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Culver City WR Likes Everything About Oregon State

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Oregon State has offered nearly 20 wide receivers in the 2021 class, but may be closing in on Culver City (CA) playmaker Emari Pait. The Beavers offered Pait back in March and have been recruiting him consistently ever since. Almost 10 others have offered, and Pait has been hearing from them all consistently throughout the dead period.

“My recruitment is going pretty great,” said Pait. “I have been hearing a lot from Oregon State, New Mexico, San Jose State, honestly all of the schools that have offered me.”

