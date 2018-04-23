A fairweather Oregon State fan may not know who Craig Evans is, but a passionate Oregon State fan who follows recruiting knows about the great talent Evans possesses but was never able to showcase at Oregon State.

Evans was the Beavers' gem of the 2017 class, as the former Michigan State defensive tackle and four-star junior college recruit at Arizona Western signed with OSU in December of 2016, but due to academic reasons, Evans was never able to enroll at Oregon State. Also, his past caught up to him.

In the spring before Evans' redshirt sophomore season at Michigan State, he failed a drug test due to marijuana in his system, which resulted in a six game suspension from the NCAA (read more about Evans' backstory here). Evans tried to appeal the suspension, and even though it happened years ago, the six game suspension from the NCAA still follows Evans.

Even if Evans wanted to play for Oregon State this year, the NCAA would make him sit out for the first six games of the 2018 season.

So why not play for a different collegiate athletic association?

Evans had three options on his plate: stick around at OSU, get accustomed to the new coaching staff under Jonathan Smith, and sit the first six games; declare for the draft; or play in the NAIA for 1-2 years (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, -- basically the little brother to the NCAA).

Evans reports to BeaversEdge.com that he is set to enroll at Langston University in Oklahoma in mid-June and join their football team. He is still living in the Corvallis area, working out and getting physically ready for his new journey.

"I'm just really locked in," Evans said. "I wake up, eat right, and hit the gym. That's my main focus, because I want to get there in tip-top shape."

When BeaversEdge.com last spoke to Evans in November, he said that he was leaning towards declaring for the NFL Draft. But after not hearing what he was hoping for regarding his draft stock and not being able to get a pro day opportunity at Michigan State, Evans realized that the NAIA route was his best option.

"I had to have an honest moment for myself," Evans said. "Even though I still would have had a chance at living my dreams [by declaring for the NFL], I just felt like going this route was best. I knew I could go to NAIA and destroy it. Once I get to Langston, I can show people that I'm still playing and still at it."



Another option was sticking at Oregon State, but Evans never even met with Smith and Co.

"I didn't actually," said Evans. "We had set up a little meeting, but I went home, talked with my auntie, and re-evaluated myself. I was for damn sure not going to sit the six game suspension, and I knew they weren't going to say anything other than that. It wasn't any disrespect to them. [Smith] seems like he's an upstanding guy; it wasn't anything towards him. I just didn't want to sit the six games. That wasn't even an option."

With the past behind him and a new opportunity ahead of him, Evans is pumped for his new adventure in Oklahoma.

"It's just giving the chills," he said. "I just want to thank God. Throughout this route, it's going to be a blessing when I touch down on the field. I'm in overtime mode; I have so much catching up to do on the game. It's a business trip; that's what's going on."