Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-01 12:27:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing the BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2017 and 2018

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

Last summer, BeaversEdge.com began ranking the Top 20 players on the team, in a very subjective fashion, basing the rankings off how the players have performed, what they've shown us recently, and how they project to fare in the upcoming season.

In the table below, we compare how the list looked last year compared to this year.

2017 vs 2018: BeaversEdge Top 20
2017 2018

1. Ryan Nall

1.Artavis Pierce

2. Manase Hungalu

2. Noah Togiai

3. Xavier Crawford

3. David Morris

4. Bright Ugwoegbu

4. Jalen Moore

5. Brandon Arnold

5. Jonathan Willis

6. Seth Collins

6. Xavier Crawford

7. Gus Lavaka

7. Isaiah Hodgins

8. Artavis Pierce

8. Gus Lavaka

9. Blake Brandel

9. Blake Brandel

10. Noah Togiai

10. Timmy Hernandez

11. Craig Evans

11. Kalani Vakameilalo

12. Jordan Villamin

12. Bright Ugwoegbu (no longer on team)

13. Jalen Moore

13. Kee Whetzel

14. Jake Luton

14. Jake Luton

15. Andrzej Hughes-Murray

15. Andrzej Hughes-Murray

16. Marcus McMaryion

16. Tuli Wily-Matagi

17. Hamilcar Rashed

17. Dwayne Williams

18. Titus Failauga

18. Trent Moore

19. Thomas Tyner

19. Isaac Garcia

20. Jay Irvine

20. Jay Irvine

* Players that were on the 2017 list but are no longer on the team *

Ryan Nall (declared for NFL), Manase Hungalu (graduation), Bright Ugwoegbu (suspension, declared for NFL), Brandon Arnold (graduation), Seth Collins (transfer), Craig Evans (sigh), Jordan Villamin (graduation), Marcus McMaryion (transfer), Titus Failauga (graduation), Thomas Tyner (graduation)

* Players who fell on the list * (still on the team)

Xavier Crawford (No. 3 to No. 6)

Gus Lavaka (No. 7 to No. 8)

Hamilcar Rashed (No. 17 to NR)

* Unranked in 2017 to ranked in 2018 *

Isaac Garcia (not on team to No 19)

Trent Moore (No. 18)

Dwayne WIlliams (No. 17)

Tuli Wily-Matagi (No. 16)

Kee Whetzel (No. 13)

Kalani Vakameilalo (No. 11)

Timmy Hernandez (No. 10)

Isaiah Hodgins (No. 7)

Jonathan Willis (No. 5)

David Morris (No. 3)

* Players who were ranked and moved up on the list *

Jalen Moore (No. 13 to No. 3)

Noah Togiai (No. 10 to No. 2)

Artavis Pierce (No. 8 to No. 1)

* Players who kept their same ranking *

Jay Irvine (No. 20)

Andrzej Hughes-Murray (No. 15)

Jake Luton (No. 14)

Blake Brandel (No. 9)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}