Comparing the BeaversEdge Top 20 for 2017 and 2018
Last summer, BeaversEdge.com began ranking the Top 20 players on the team, in a very subjective fashion, basing the rankings off how the players have performed, what they've shown us recently, and how they project to fare in the upcoming season.
In the table below, we compare how the list looked last year compared to this year.
|2017
|2018
|
1. Ryan Nall
|
1.Artavis Pierce
|
2. Manase Hungalu
|
2. Noah Togiai
|
3. Xavier Crawford
|
3. David Morris
|
4. Bright Ugwoegbu
|
4. Jalen Moore
|
5. Brandon Arnold
|
5. Jonathan Willis
|
6. Seth Collins
|
6. Xavier Crawford
|
7. Gus Lavaka
|
7. Isaiah Hodgins
|
8. Artavis Pierce
|
8. Gus Lavaka
|
9. Blake Brandel
|
9. Blake Brandel
|
10. Noah Togiai
|
10. Timmy Hernandez
|
11. Craig Evans
|
11. Kalani Vakameilalo
|
12. Jordan Villamin
|
12. Bright Ugwoegbu (no longer on team)
|
13. Jalen Moore
|
13. Kee Whetzel
|
14. Jake Luton
|
14. Jake Luton
|
15. Andrzej Hughes-Murray
|
15. Andrzej Hughes-Murray
|
16. Marcus McMaryion
|
16. Tuli Wily-Matagi
|
17. Hamilcar Rashed
|
17. Dwayne Williams
|
18. Titus Failauga
|
18. Trent Moore
|
19. Thomas Tyner
|
19. Isaac Garcia
|
20. Jay Irvine
|
20. Jay Irvine
* Players that were on the 2017 list but are no longer on the team *
Ryan Nall (declared for NFL), Manase Hungalu (graduation), Bright Ugwoegbu (suspension, declared for NFL), Brandon Arnold (graduation), Seth Collins (transfer), Craig Evans (sigh), Jordan Villamin (graduation), Marcus McMaryion (transfer), Titus Failauga (graduation), Thomas Tyner (graduation)
* Players who fell on the list * (still on the team)
Xavier Crawford (No. 3 to No. 6)
Gus Lavaka (No. 7 to No. 8)
Hamilcar Rashed (No. 17 to NR)
* Unranked in 2017 to ranked in 2018 *
Isaac Garcia (not on team to No 19)
Trent Moore (No. 18)
Dwayne WIlliams (No. 17)
Tuli Wily-Matagi (No. 16)
Kee Whetzel (No. 13)
Kalani Vakameilalo (No. 11)
Timmy Hernandez (No. 10)
Isaiah Hodgins (No. 7)
Jonathan Willis (No. 5)
David Morris (No. 3)
* Players who were ranked and moved up on the list *
Jalen Moore (No. 13 to No. 3)
Noah Togiai (No. 10 to No. 2)
Artavis Pierce (No. 8 to No. 1)
* Players who kept their same ranking *
Jay Irvine (No. 20)
Andrzej Hughes-Murray (No. 15)
Jake Luton (No. 14)
Blake Brandel (No. 9)