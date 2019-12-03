For Kilgore (TX) JUCO defensive back Johnathan Riley and Oregon State, things were over nearly as quickly as they started.

Riley took an official visit to Corvallis in the beginning of November, and following his trip, the interest became more clear as the days passed. Shortly after the visit, Riley told BeaversEdge the following:

“Of all the opportunities I have right now, I feel like Oregon State is the best one in terms of playing quickly, learning from good coaches, and developing as a player."

Riley will graduate in December and enroll early, so with other schools pursuing him and signing day approaching, his time was closing in quickly. After the Beavers won a gritty contest over Arizona State, Riley seemingly had his mind made up.

"This is exactly why Oregon State will be the school of my choice," Riley said to BeaversEdge.

After an home visit and a trip to TopGolf with Oregon State coaches, Riley decided it was time to make things official and did so with a post on instagram.