BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jaylen Martin?

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jaylen Martin?
THE COMMITMENT
3,132 miles - The distance between Chamberlain High School and Oregon State University.
2 - The number of division one schools in Florida that were pursuing Martin.
0 - The amount of recruits (prior to Martin) from Florida to commit to Oregon State in the Jonathan Smith era.
As you can see, this commitment is already special in more ways than one.
The Beavs won another big recruiting battle on Friday when they landed Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin. Martin has held his offer for right around two months, but the Oregon State staff, particularly coach Blue Adams, have been in contact for closer to three. In that time, the staff put in some serious work.
Martin was looking for a place where he could get a good education and be in a positive, hard-working environment, and despite not being able to make the trip to Corvallis yet, Martin trusts that he will have all of those things and more at Oregon State.
Jared Halus
THE IMPACT
Always Be Closing...
The Oregon State football program came up big again on the recruiting trail in the 2021 class as the Beavers landed a high-impact safety from The Sunshine State in Jaylen Martin.
What stands out on tape from the 6-foot-1, 163-pounder is his ability to turn around and play the ball while also being able to elevate. His athleticism is on full display throughout his film and there's no question he has a high football IQ and a ball-hawking instinct that allows him to make plays seamlessly.
Secondary coach Blue Adams has a certain athletic, tenacious mold that he searches for on the recruiting trail and all indications are that he's found another gem, this time from one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country.
It's an added bonus for the program that this is yet another recruiting battle won in a far-reaching state as the Beavers were able to beat out Iowa State, South Florida, and Central Florida for the native Floridian's services.
With the Beavers having loaded up on JUCO defensive backs in the 2020 cycle and the youngest safety on the roster being Akili Arnold (redshirt-freshman) it makes sense the Beavers decided one of their limited scholarships this cycle would be well suited in the hands of a talented safety like Martin.
Brenden Slaughter
