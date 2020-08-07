BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jaylen Martin?

3,132 miles - The distance between Chamberlain High School and Oregon State University.

2 - The number of division one schools in Florida that were pursuing Martin.

0 - The amount of recruits (prior to Martin) from Florida to commit to Oregon State in the Jonathan Smith era.

As you can see, this commitment is already special in more ways than one.

The Beavs won another big recruiting battle on Friday when they landed Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin. Martin has held his offer for right around two months, but the Oregon State staff, particularly coach Blue Adams, have been in contact for closer to three. In that time, the staff put in some serious work.

Martin was looking for a place where he could get a good education and be in a positive, hard-working environment, and despite not being able to make the trip to Corvallis yet, Martin trusts that he will have all of those things and more at Oregon State.

Jared Halus