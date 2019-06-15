Oregon State has done a great job adding talent in positions of need in the 2020 recruiting cycle. That only continued in a big way when Mount San Jacinto C.C. defensive end Tavis Shippen pledged to the Beavers on June 8th.

Shippen's commitment was a big one for multiple reasons - It was the second of three commitments in one day, it added needed depth to the defensive end position, and it was the highest rated JUCO player the Beavers have added since 2013. Shippen is rated as the third best defensive lineman among junior college players, and chose Oregon State over many other top schools such as Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon.

Shippen received his offer from Oregon State on May 9th, and wasted no time setting up a visit. As someone who will only have two years to play, wasting no time will be his strategy for the rest of his college career, and Shippen will certainly compete to play from the moment he arrives on campus.

- Jared Halus