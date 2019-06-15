Commitment Analysis: Tavis Shippen finds his home in Corvallis
THE COMMITMENT
Oregon State has done a great job adding talent in positions of need in the 2020 recruiting cycle. That only continued in a big way when Mount San Jacinto C.C. defensive end Tavis Shippen pledged to the Beavers on June 8th.
Shippen's commitment was a big one for multiple reasons - It was the second of three commitments in one day, it added needed depth to the defensive end position, and it was the highest rated JUCO player the Beavers have added since 2013. Shippen is rated as the third best defensive lineman among junior college players, and chose Oregon State over many other top schools such as Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon.
Shippen received his offer from Oregon State on May 9th, and wasted no time setting up a visit. As someone who will only have two years to play, wasting no time will be his strategy for the rest of his college career, and Shippen will certainly compete to play from the moment he arrives on campus.
- Jared Halus
THE IMPACT
While Shippen won’t be on campus until January, his impact is still enormous to the Oregon State program. Head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. have made no qualms about their desire to get bigger, faster, and stronger on the defensive line, and Shippen’s 6-foot-6, 250 pound frame fits the bill.
With Jeromy Reichner, Elu Aydon, and Jordan Whitley out of eligibility following the 2019 season, having an impact player like Shippen will certainly help ease the transition.
He'll be a guy that's an instant-impact, plug and play type of player who's able to wreck havoc on opposing offensive lines with his quick first step, and long wingspan. With other Pac-12 schools like Oregon, Arizona State, and Utah hot after Shippen, Oregon State won a big recruiting battle to secure his pledge.
Oregon State needs help on the defensive line in the coming recruiting class to further bolster depth and talent, but with Shippen anchoring next years' batch of defensive recruits, the Beavers are in a good place.
- Brenden Slaughter
