Commitment Analysis: Nahshon Wright is a future Beaver
THE COMMITMENT
Coach Blue Adams has been a popular name amongst Oregon State recruits, and there has never been a bad thing to say. Adams, who coaches defensive backs, has worked tirelessly since arriving in Corvallis, and his work paid off when Oakland, California cornerback Nahshon Wright announced his commitment to play for the Beavers.
Wright officially visited Oregon State on the weekend of June 8th, and quickly fell in love with what the program and the school had to offer. After cancelling future visits to Boise State and Colorado, Wright shut his recruitment down and pledged to Oregon State. It was the third commitment of the day.
At six-foot-four and 175-pounds, Wright fits the mold of cornerbacks that all college coaches go crazy for, and could become a key component in the Beaver secondary.
THE IMPACT
Securing the pledge of Wright this late in the game is a huge plus for the Oregon State defense, most notably, the secondary.
Following Jay Irvine’s decision to transfer Oregon State early this season, the Beavers were a little thin on experienced, and tall cornerbacks heading into the 2019 campaign.
Thanks to the addition of the immediately-eligible Wright, who boasts a 6-foot-4, 175 pound frame, secondary coach Blue Adams now has versatility and size to bolster the Beavers’ secondary.
With Kaleb Hayes, Isaiah Dunn, and Shawn Wilson entrenched as the veteran presences heading into the season, securing an extra big body that can contribute right away in Wright is exactly what the Beavers needed.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON WRIGHT
