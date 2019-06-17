Coach Blue Adams has been a popular name amongst Oregon State recruits, and there has never been a bad thing to say. Adams, who coaches defensive backs, has worked tirelessly since arriving in Corvallis, and his work paid off when Oakland, California cornerback Nahshon Wright announced his commitment to play for the Beavers.

Wright officially visited Oregon State on the weekend of June 8th, and quickly fell in love with what the program and the school had to offer. After cancelling future visits to Boise State and Colorado, Wright shut his recruitment down and pledged to Oregon State. It was the third commitment of the day.

At six-foot-four and 175-pounds, Wright fits the mold of cornerbacks that all college coaches go crazy for, and could become a key component in the Beaver secondary.