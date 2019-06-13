In the class of 2017, Kyrei Fisher was a highly-touted prospect out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. With double digit offers to his name from multiple power-five conferences, the hard-hitting linebacker heard the recruiting pitch from many different coaches, and would ultimately choose to attend the University of Arkansas.

His stint for the Razorbacks was short lived, however, and Fisher found himself transferring away four games into the season.

Fisher was Texas bound. Not the University, the state, where he would spend some time playing for Trinity Valley C.C. and rebuild a new offer list. When Jonathan Smith and Oregon State began showing interest, Fisher knee that he had to take a trip to Corvallis.

When Fisher and his family arrived on campus for an unofficial visit last weekend, one trip was all it took. A couple days spent at Oregon State, and Fisher became the future.