BeaversEdge - Commit Fit: Which Pac-12 signees found the best situations?

football
Commit Fit: Which Pac-12 signees found the best situations?
In another look at the 2021 college football recruiting cycle, I pick five signees at each position who are a great fit for the programs they chose. We continue today with the Pac-12.
QUARTERBACK
1. Sam Huard, Washington
2. Ty Thompson, Oregon
3. Jaxson
Dart, USC
4. Peter
Costelli, Utah
5. Miller
Moss, USC
*****
RUNNING BACK
1. Ricky
Parks, Utah
2. Byron
Cardwell, Oregon
3. Brandon
Campbell, USC
4. Deshun
Morrell, UCLA
5. Damir
Collins, Oregon State
*****
WIDE RECEIVER
1. Troy
Franklin, Oregon
2. Kyron
Ware-Hudson, USC
3. J. Michael Sturdivant, Cal
4. C.J. Moore, Washington State
5. Ari
Patu, Stanford
*****
TIGHT END
1. Michael
Trigg, USC
2. Moliki
Matavao, Oregon
3. Erik
Olsen, Colorado
4. Jermaine
Terry, Cal
5. Colby
Powers, Arizona
*****
OFFENSIVE LINE
1. Kingsley
Suamataia, Oregon
2. Mason
Murphy, USC
3. Bram
Walden, Oregon
4. Jonah
Miller, Oregon
5. Ezra
Dotson-Oyetade, Arizona State
*****
DEFENSIVE LINE
1. Korey
Foreman, USC
2. Aaron
Armitage, Stanford
3. Kuao
Peihopa, Washington
4. Tiaoalii
Savea, UCLA
5. Keanu
Williams, Oregon
*****
LINEBACKER
1. Ethan
Calvert, Utah
2. Raesjon
Davis, USC
3. Keith
Brown, Oregon
4. Julien
Simon, USC
5. Jaydon
Williams, Arizona State
*****
DEFENSIVE BACK
1. Will
Latu, Washington
2. Jeffrey
Bassa, Oregon
3. Isaiah
Johnson, Arizona State
4. Calen
Bullock, USC
5. Devin
Kirkwood, UCLA