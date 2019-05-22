Column: Oregon State strikes gold with Beason and Gulbranson
First it was Ben Gulbranson. Then it was Zeriah Beason. In a matter of days, the future of the Oregon State football team was changed for the better with the addition of a QB-WR tandem who figure t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news