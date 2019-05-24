News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-24 10:35:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's comments: Jason Klein talks Gulbranson, his fit at OSU, and more

E3oxnb5hjbrddfqunsqt
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge.com
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

On Sunday evening, quarterback Ben Gulbranson became the first of what would be two commitments in three days for the Beavers. BeaversEdge reached out to Gulbranson’s head coach at Newbury Park Hig...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}