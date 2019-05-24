Coach's comments: Jason Klein talks Gulbranson, his fit at OSU, and more
On Sunday evening, quarterback Ben Gulbranson became the first of what would be two commitments in three days for the Beavers. BeaversEdge reached out to Gulbranson’s head coach at Newbury Park Hig...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news