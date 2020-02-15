Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Troy Claunch hit his second home run of the season but Oregon State dropped a 10-4 decision to Gonzaga Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Claunch’s home run, a three-run blast in the fifth inning, pulled the Beavers to within three, 7-4. Gonzaga’s Ryan Sullivan, however, made it a six-run game again with a three-run home run of his own in the seventh.

Claunch has seven runs batted in and three extra-base hits in his first two games this season after tallying a double and home run with four RBI in the season opener versus New Mexico.

Kyler McMahan totaled three hits Saturday and has back-to-back multiple-hit efforts. On Saturday, he doubled and singled twice, scoring a run on Claunch’s round-tripper.

Trailing 7-0, Oregon State (1-1 overall) battled back with a four-run fifth, started by Ryan Ober, who grounded into a fielder’s choice for an RBI. Two batters later, Claunch found the bullpen in left.

The win went to Gonzaga (1-1) reliever Alec Gomez, who came on in relief of starter Alek Jacob in the fifth. Gomez allowed the home run to Claunch but overall held the Beavers to three hits and a run in four innings.

Jake Mulholland made his first career start for the Beavers. The lefty tallied 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs and eight hits. He took the loss and is 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State plays the second of two consecutive games versus Gonzaga Sunday at Surprise Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. PT (1 p.m. in Arizona).

Sunday’s Matchup

Oregon State is slated to start right-handed pitcher Jake Pfennigs Sunday. Pfennigs went 1-1 as a freshman last season. He’ll be opposed by fellow right-hander Nick Trogolic-Iverson, who was 4-3 in 2019.

Against Gonzaga In 2020

Sunday’s game is the second of four this season versus the Bulldogs, with the second pair coming April 13 and 14 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. It’s the first time the teams will meet four times in the same season since 2004 when the Beavers won 3-of-4.

Don’t See That Very Often

The Beavers ended Gonzaga’s top half of the second on a unique appeal play. Joe Casey made a diving catch in left, and Oregon State ended the frame when it was ruled that Gonzaga’s Jack Machtolf missed second base on his return to first.

Freshman Relievers

Oregon State trotted out a quartet of freshmen relievers making their collegiate debuts on Saturday. Ryan Brown, Jack Washburn, Will Frisch and Kai Murphy all worked in relief of Jake Mulholland.

OSU Athletics