CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State junior left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain has been selected in the fourth round, 105th overall by Kansas City in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Thursday.

Chamberlain, a Reno native, has pitched in 47 games for the Beavers since 2018, making 10 starts. The lefty is 8-5 with a 3.09 earned run average in 105 innings, holding opponents to 70 hits and a .190 batting average. He also has 140 strikeouts.

Chamberlain was named a 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-American after tallying a 2-1 record and 0.82 ERA in four starts, totaling 22 innings. He struck out 34 to just six hits and 11 walks, limiting opposing batters to a .086 batting average. He struck out seven or more in three of his four games, including a career-best 12 in his Feb. 21 start at Mississippi State.

Chamberlain is the eighth Beaver taken all-time by the Royals and second in as many years, following Grant Gambrell in 2019.

Oregon State Athletics