BeaversEdge.com

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver is committed to Arizona State, he confirmed to Rivals.com, but is still going through the recruiting process, looking at other schools.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. tweeted on Friday that he has set a visit to Oregon State on April 20, the day of the Beavers' spring game.

Rivals.com ranks him as a Rivals250 four-star prospect, the No. 23 player in the state of California, and the No. 45 wide receiver in the class of 2020.

Johnson Jr. is the son of Chad Johnson, who caught 37 passes for 806 yards and eight touchdowns in 2000 at Oregon State. His quarterback was current Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith.

Johnson Jr. was offered by Oregon State back in November of 2017 while Cory Hall was the interim head coach. He has been in contact with Smith's staff and nearly visited for the Beavs' spring game in 2018 and for a home game last year, but both visits fell through.

Johnson Jr. was Arizona State' first commitment in the 2020 class.