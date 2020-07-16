BeaversEdge - Catching Up With Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith

Q: Are coaches being tested or are student-athletes the priority?

Jonathan Smith: "Some coaches have been tested, but I'm not sure exactly who because of the privacy behind it. Every single one of our student-athletes has been tested and there are tests available to anyone in the athletic department who needs one."

Q: With OSU having such a small number of cases, do you feel optimistic about the season or is it beyond your control?

JS: "It's a little bit of both. Our individual choices as a team will help us curb any problems we might have. Our guys have been here several weeks now and the setup has been terrific. We feel that we can control some things, but ultimately, there's a lot out of our control. We're focused on what we can control and we're feeling pretty good about where we stand."

Q: Have you had conversations with football players who aren't comfortable getting back into the mix?

JS: "We do have just a couple. There are some legitimate reasons with personal history and family history that don't make those guys super comfortable and that's why it's been great we've been doing voluntary workouts. I am very confident that with the numbers we have and the success we've had that we'll continue to make people safe. I had a conversation with one of our guys the other day and he's getting more comfortable because of the success we've had so far."

Q: Are you comfortable moving to the next stage of workouts once the Pac-12 and NCAA gives the all-clear?

JS: "Yes I am. I'm not the doctor nor the expert, but I'm privy to a lot of information and talk with them about this on a daily basis. Dr. Doug Aukerman isn't just our doctor, he's also the chair of the Pac-12 Coronavirus Committee. We feel that we have some very smart people in place who are taking all the proper precautions. Taking the next step is something I'd be comfortable with, but that's all in the hands of the experts."

Oregon State has reported just one positive COVID-19 test in the entire AD since beginning voluntary workouts (AP)

Q: Have you heard any rumblings of dates shifting in the recruiting landscape?

JS: "It's definitely going to be different navigating it. With there not being a ton of JUCO or potentially high school football in the fall, we'll have to find different ways to accommodate those potential recruits. I would imagine there will be some adjustments made to the recruiting calendar and signing days, but we have to wait for the dust to settle first. Recruiting is certainly still taking place, but it needs to settle before any decisions are made about potentially moving signing day. We just have to wait and see how it all shakes out."

Q: Have you guys started to talk about potential equipment advances to combat the virus if you get going?

JS: "For sure we have. We haven't waited for them to reach out because we've been exploring it and trying to see what's available. The benefit for us is that the NFL is going to get started before us, we're going to learn a lot. For sure, we're looking at new advances in equipment to make sure our guys have top-notch equipment."

Q: Are student-athletes safer on campus than being back at home because of the environment you've created?