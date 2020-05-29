BeaversEdge - By The Numbers: Oregon State 2021 Football Offers

As we approach the halfway point of 2020, it is a good time to analyze the Oregon State recruiting landscape for the class of 2021.

Oregon State currently has six commitments in their 2021 recruiting class. First was OL Henry Buckles, who was followed by LB Easton Mascarenas, and then came QB Sam Vidlak. DL Alex Lemon was originally a member of the 2020 class, but reclassified to 2021. The other two members, OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni were both originally in the class of 2018 but took missions following their high school careers and will report with the 2021 class.

As of June 2nd, The Beavers have extended 112 offers to recruits within the 2021 class. We break down those offers by states, stars, and positions below.

