{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 14:14:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Buy or Sell: Oregon State Will Land Damir Collins

Jared Halus and Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge Staff

Ever since Oregon State extended an offer to Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins in 2019, both fans and coaches have placed a big importance on trying to get him to Corvallis.

The Beavers have offered a total of just four running backs so far in the class of 2021 in Damir Collins, Jordan Hornbeak, Johnathan Arceneaux, and Evan Pryor. Even with those other offers out, the staff has prioritized Collins throughout his entire recruitment, and the time for a decision is closing in.

Could the Beavers land him? BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus and managing editor Brenden Slaughter give their take below.

