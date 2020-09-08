PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Long-time Oregon State target and Beaver state native Ben Gregg is set to make his college decision tomorrow, September 9th. The four-star power forward is one of the top players the state has seen in years, and there is no shortage of college interest to back that up.

That being said, the vibe around Gregg's recruitment is that tomorrows choice will essentially be between five schools - Oregon State, Oregon, Arizona, Gonzaga, and Virginia. All have made equally compelling cases to land the top West coast talent, but only one will. Could that school be Oregon State? The BeaversEdge staff dives into that question below.