News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-28 11:01:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Bruno Fina talks Oregon State, potential visits and more

Pxkuedxvawrismzcn6vd
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge.com
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

With three offensive linemen playing their final seasons for the Beavers in 2019, coach Jim Michalczick and staff will be looking to bring in some fresh talent for the offensive line in the 2020 class.

The latest offer went out on April 17th, this time to Salpointe High School offensive tackle Bruno Fina.

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}