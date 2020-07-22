BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Salt Lake City DL Omarion Fa'amoe Commits To Oregon State

The Salt Lake City (UT) defensive end, who has held his offer from the Beavers for over a year, has spent a lot of time pondering his decision and made it official on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon State won a big recruiting battle on Wednesday when they beat out Utah, defending national champions LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arizona and more for 2021 defensive lineman Omarion Fa’amoe .

This is the kind of commitment that makes the fans say “BOOM!”

Fa’amoe is currently sitting around 6-foot-3, 260-pounds, a size perfect for him to fill the gaps on the defensive line but he also possesses the speed to help him off the edge.

Currently rated as a 5.5 three star, Fa’amoe already has a solid ranking but could certainly prove himself worthy of a bump in the future. Rivals analyst Adam Gorney loves what he sees.

“Faamoe is a big body who takes up a ton of space along the defensive line but he’s also a gap shooter who has surprising speed for being so big. He is relentless, he wears down offensive linemen and then he’s always in the backfield not over-running plays but grabbing guys, slowing them down and usually tackling them. He has a lot of talent and this is a nice pickup for the Beavers.”

Fa’amoe is the 7th commit in the class and the second in as many weeks, not including OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni (originally class of 2018).