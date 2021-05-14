BREAKING: Minnesota DL Transfer Keonte Schad is Oregon State Bound

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

If there has been one thing on the wish list of an Oregon State fan, it is a game-ready defensive lineman that can make an impact right away. On Friday, they may have gotten exactly what they are wishing for as Minnesota defensive line transfer Keonte Schad announced his intentions to enroll at Oregon State.

Schad entered the transfer portal on May 3rd and has already earned a bachelor's degree in Youth Studies.

Schad spent two seasons at Minnesota after a two-year stint at Ellsworth C.C. in Iowa Falls, Iowa, where he put up huge numbers on his way to the power five. As a freshman, Schad recorded 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack and recovered two fumbles. As a sophomore, he tallied 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and recovered two more fumbles.

While at Minnesota, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman played in a total of 17 games throughout his career with the Gophers, totaling 29 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Schad also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2020.

With only one season of eligibility remaining, there is no doubt that Schad looks to play a big role on Oregon State's defense this fall.