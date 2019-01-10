BeaversEdge.com

Corvallis -- Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been granted a sixth year of eligibility, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Luton has started nine career games for the Beavers, accounting for 2,513 passing yards with a 62.1 completion percentage (223-359) and 14 touchdowns. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week following last season’s come-from-behind overtime victory at Colorado.

“I want to thank Beaver Nation for their support the last two years – it’s that support that helped make my decision to seek a sixth year,” Luton said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach (Brian) Lindgren, the entire coaching staff and my teammates as we continue to build this program. Go Beavs!”

Luton began his collegiate career in 2014 at Idaho, redshirting his first season. Following the 2015 campaign he transferred to Ventura College in California where he was named a 2016 JC All-American and the National Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He started five games last season, but missed all or parts of the other seven contests with an ankle sprain. Luton missed eight games in 2017 after suffering a spine injury in game four of the year at Washington State.

“We’re excited to have Jake for another year,” Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith said. “This offense did great things in 2018 and we look forward to building on that production this coming season.”

The NCAA recently modified a rule in the sport of football that if a student-athlete redshirts in their first year of eligibility and misses a full year subsequently due to injury, they can be granted an extension. In Luton’s case, 2017 is considered a year missed due to playing in four games or less.

