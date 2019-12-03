After an impressive junior campaign where he caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards, and 13 touchdowns, Oregon State junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins has elected to forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just three days after the conclusion of Oregon State's 2019 football season, junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins has elected to forgo his senior season and take his talents to the NFL.

"Being a man of faith, this decision has taken a lot of prayer and trust in God. I have fallen in love with Oregon State these past three years, and I will always cherish the relationships I've created here. I would not be in this position without God and my family, and I thank them for being there throughout all the ups and downs," Hodgins said via Twitter.

"I want to thank the coaches at OSU for helping me develop on and off the field. Coach Smith and his staff have truly changed my life for the better. This has been a very hard decision and I thank the coaches for having my back throughout the entire process."

After recording 90 catches for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two seasons in Corvallis, Hodgins exploded in 2019, recording more yards (1,171) and touchdowns (13) than his first two seasons combined.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the amazing fans here at Oregon State for supporting us no matter what. The fans have impacted my life and treated me like family since the day I walked onto this campus."

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and foregoing my senior season at Oregon State. I plan on representing the Beavs at the next level, and most importantly, representing my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

"Thank you to everyone, and Go Beavs!"

It will be difficult for Oregon State to replace the likes of the best receiver in school history since Brandin Cooks, but with the Beavers having proven that they're not afraid to dip into the transfer portal or the JUCO ranks to improve the roster, it'll be interesting to see how they use Hodgins' open scholarship spot.

With Hodgins now heading for the pros, the Beavers will turn to Trevon Bradford, Tyjon Lindsey, Kolby Taylor, Champ Flemings, Jesiah Irish, I'Shawn Stewart, Anthony Gould, and incoming freshman Zeriah Beason, Trevor Pope, and Silas Bolden to lead the receiving corps.