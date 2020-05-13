The Beavers have landed their quarterback. Less than two weeks after offering, Grants Pass (OR) quarterback Sam Vidlak has flipped his commitment from Montana to Oregon State. Vidlak is a tall, athletic quarterback that the staff placed a high priority on after extending an offer. Keeping talent in the state is always something that OSU has set out to do, and the 2021 class is reflecting that nicely as Vidlak is now the second member of the class from the backyard, joining Hood River offensive lineman Henry Buckles. Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Though it was a hard decision to back off from his Montana pledge, Vidlak knows he made the right decision and is excited to begin his own legacy in the Orange and Black. “It means a lot (to commit to OSU) and is something I am super thankful for,” Vidlak said. “It was just something I couldn’t pass up. I am really proud to represent my school, my family, my faith, and the state of Oregon.” It has only been a short period of time since Vidlak added his offer, but many things quickly attracted him to the Beavs. “I really love the coaching staff at Oregon State and have been really impressed by all the coaches who have recruited me and reached out to me,” said Vidlak. “I really love the offensive system and think I will fit in well. Also, of course, the fact that I get to play in my home state, close to my family, and play for the state of Oregon is pretty awesome.” Vidlak grew up watching Oregon State, and remembers growing up as a kid hoping one day he could represent them. “Every kid wants to play college football for the in-state team or a team they grew up rooting for,” said Vidlak. “I am really thankful for it and it is surreal that it is actually happening.”