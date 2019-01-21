BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State has added a new football commitment, as 6-foot-5, 283-pound North Bend (Ore.) offensive guard Jacob Ferenczi made his decision to pledge to the Beavers.

"This is what I've wanted for a while," Ferenczi said. "I've been going to the camps since my sophomore year and all of their home games since my junior year. I really like the atmosphere, and I have some relatives who live in Albany -- right next to Corvallis. I get to stay close to home. It's all around a good deal from me. Also, I want to be a civil engineer, and Oregon State has a really good engineering program."

Ferenczi is signing with Oregon State as a "gray shirt" which means that instead of enrolling at OSU this summer like most recruits, he will delay his enrollment until January of 2020. Colleges do this for scholarship number reasons, as Ferenczi will count towards the class of 2020 instead of 2019.

"I think it's a pretty good thing for me," Ferenczi said about gray shirting. "I'm still 17. I don't turn 18 until June. I've always been the youngest in my class. It will be kind of nice; I'll get to have a year to work out and work to get some extra spending money."

It was quite a recruiting process for Ferenczi, as he hoped for the scholarship offer from Oregon State. Portland State was recruiting him hard, but his gaze was set on the Beavers.

Ferenczi broke down his recruitment with the OSU staff.

"They came down for the first time last spring. Coach Cookus came down," said Ferenczi. "All throughout the summer, they'd check in through text and I went to their spring practices also. It was light talking back and forth. I had Coach M's (Jim Michalczik) number and we'd chat.

"I could tell it was starting to change when they stopped asking football related questions and started trying to get to know me better -- more personal questions to see what kind of kid I was."

The Beavers' coaching staff delivered the offer to Ferenczi in early December.

"Then Coach Smith, Coach M, and Coach Cookus came down to my school," continued Ferenczi. "They told me to see if my parents could come. When I got that text, I had a feeling something might be happening. I was all excited through the week."

As an Oregon native, Ferenczi is especially fired up about being able to play in the Civil War.

"Honestly, I'm really excited," he said. "It's going to mean a lot. I'm really super excited. I can't wait."

Click here for more on Oregon State's 2019 recruiting class.