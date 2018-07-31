BeaversEdge.com

Breaking down Oregon State's Offensive Hot Board
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
QUARTERBACK
Rundown: This article is being posted on July 31, and unless Johnson Jr. is going to pull a fast one on all of us, he won't be choosing Oregon State and his pick will most likely be Penn State. Oregon State came on pretty late in his recruitment and may have had a better shot here had they started recruiting him early on in the year. Even with Johnson Jr. likely committing elsewhere, the Beavers should still keep in touch with him -- you never know what can happen.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news