BeaversEdge.com

Rundown: This article is being posted on July 31, and unless Johnson Jr. is going to pull a fast one on all of us, he won't be choosing Oregon State and his pick will most likely be Penn State. Oregon State came on pretty late in his recruitment and may have had a better shot here had they started recruiting him early on in the year. Even with Johnson Jr. likely committing elsewhere, the Beavers should still keep in touch with him -- you never know what can happen.